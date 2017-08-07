FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
August 7, 2017 / 10:28 AM / in 5 days

BRIEF-Gemphire announces top-line data from royal-1 phase 2b clinical trial in hypercholesterolemic patients

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Gemphire Therapeutics Inc

* Gemphire announces top-line data from royal-1 phase 2b clinical trial in hypercholesterolemic patients

* Gemcabene met primary endpoint and demonstrated a statistically significant lowering in LDL-C

* There were no serious adverse events in study

* Three subjects discontinued from study, 1 from Gemcabene and 2 from placebo groups

* Gemphire Therapeutics - will perform additional analyses to thoroughly evaluate results of trial, once additional analyses complete, will provide update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

