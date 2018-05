May 3 (Reuters) - Gemphire Therapeutics Inc:

* GEMPHIRE THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF STEVEN GULLANS, PH.D., AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* GEMPHIRE THERAPEUTICS INC - GULLANS HAS BEEN INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER SINCE MAY 2017