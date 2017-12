Dec 25(Reuters) - Gemtek Technology Co Ltd

* Says co and investment unit plan to acquire shares of AMPAK Technology Inc via ToB, to develop wireless telecommunications business

* Says acquisition price of T$18 per share and period of ToB from 9:00 am, Dec. 26 to 3:30 pm, Feb. 12, 2018

* Other details are not disclosed

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/eFp4Zd

