BRIEF-Genco Q1 Loss Per Share $1.61

May 8 (Reuters) - Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd:

* GENCO SHIPPING & TRADING LIMITED ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $1.61

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.00 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $56.5 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ENTERED INTO A COMMITMENT LETTER FOR A FIVE-YEAR $460 MILLION SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY

* AVERAGE DAILY TIME CHARTER EQUIVALENT, OR TCE, RATES OBTAINED BY COMPANY’S FLEET WAS $10,463 PER DAY FOR QUARTER

* GENCO SHIPPING - PROCEEDS FROM NEW CREDIT FACILITY TO BE USED TO REFINANCE ALL EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES INTO 1 FACILITY, PAY DOWN DEBT ON OLDEST 7 VESSELS