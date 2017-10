Aug 7 (Reuters) - Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd

* Genco Shipping & Trading announces second quarter financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.42

* Q2 revenue $45.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $42.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly ‍adj. loss per share $0.36

* Qtrly ‍average daily time charter equivalent rates obtained by co’s fleet $8,439 per day versus $4,618​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: