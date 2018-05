May 3 (Reuters) - Gencor Industries Inc:

* Q2 REVENUE ROSE 37 PERCENT TO $30.8 MILLION

* BACKLOG WAS $45.6 MILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $42.9 MILLION AT MARCH 31, 2017

* "GENCOR HAS EXPERIENCED GROWTH IN ALL REGIONS ACROSS U.S. AS DEMAND FOR OUR EQUIPMENT CONTINUES TO BE STRONG"