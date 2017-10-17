BRIEF-Gendai Agency says change on establishment of sub-subsidiary

Oct 17(Reuters) - Gendai Agency Inc

* Says it plans to set up a sub-subsidiary named GD Leisure Group Timor, LDA., instead of GDL TIMOR,LDA previously

* Says the sub-subsidiary will be capitalized at $50,000 (about 5.5 million yen), instead of $100,000 (about 11 million yen) previously

* Says establishment date will be in middle November, instead of Mid-September previously

* Previous plan was announced on Aug. 18

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/SWex43

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)