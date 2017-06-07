FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gene Techno Science sets up JV
June 7, 2017 / 3:23 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Gene Techno Science sets up JV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Gene Techno Science Co Ltd

* Says it established Sapporo-based JV with AIN HOLDINGS INC , North Pacific Bank,LTD. and a Sapporo-based investment limited liability partnership

* Says the JV is engaged in manufacture of regeneration medicine related product

* Says the co, AIN HOLDINGS INC, North Pacific Bank,LTD, investment limited liability partnership are both holding a 25 percent stake in the JV respectively

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/ZABDgW

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

