May 5 (Reuters) - Genedrive PLC:

* GENEDRIVE PLC - ANNOUNCES ITS INTENTION TO RAISE £7 MILLION, BEFORE EXPENSES, BY WAY OF A CONDITIONAL PLACING

* GENEDRIVE - NET PROCEEDS OF FUNDRAISING WILL SUPPORT RAPID DEVELOPMENT OF GENEDRIVE® SARS-COV-2 ASSAYS, FUND SCALE-UP OF GENEDRIVE-96-SARS-COV-2 TEST

* GENEDRIVE - CONDITIONAL PLACING WITH EXISTING, NEW INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS THROUGH ISSUE OF 8.75 MILLION NEW SHARES AT 80P/PLACING SHARE