March 25 (Reuters) - Genedrive PLC:

* GENEDRIVE PLC - RECEIVED CONFIRMATION THAT A LONG-TERM SUPPLY CONTRACT WITH US DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE (“DOD”) WILL BE AGREED

* GENEDRIVE PLC - REFOCUSSED A SIGNIFICANT PART OF ITS CORE RESOURCES TOWARDS DEVELOPMENT OF TWO SARS-COV-2 TESTS