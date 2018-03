March 27 (Reuters) - Genedrive Plc:

* SIGNS DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR INDIA WITH ARKRAY HEALTHCARE PVT LTD FOR GENEDRIVE HCV ID KIT AND GENEDRIVE PLATFORM

* UNDER AGREEMENT, GENEDRIVE WILL RETAIN RESPONSIBILITY FOR PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT, QUALITY MANAGEMENT AND MANUFACTURING

* GENEDRIVE ANTICIPATES COMMERCIAL ACTIVITIES TO SUBSEQUENTLY COMMENCE DURING LATTER PART OF ITS 2018/19 FINANCIAL YEAR. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)