May 1 (Reuters) - Genel Energy PLC:

* UPDATE ON BINA BAWI PSC

* INFORMED BY KRG WHILE NEGOTIATIONS ARE ONGOING WITH RESPECT TO DOCUMENTS IT WILL NOT EXERCISE NOTICE OF TO TERMINATE BINA BAWI PSC

* GENEL CONTINUES TO SEEK A VIABLE AND BALANCED COMMERCIAL WAY FORWARD FOR DEVELOPMENT OF BINA BAWI'S GAS AND OIL RESOURCES