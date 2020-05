May 27 (Reuters) - Genel Energy PLC:

* GENEL ENERGY PLC - TAWKE LICENCE EXIT RATE AT YEAR-END 2020 IS PROJECTED AT 85,000 BOPD, ABSENT ANY NEW WELLS

* GENEL ENERGY PLC - GROSS PRODUCTION AT TAWKE LICENCE IS EXPECTED TO AVERAGE 100,000 BOPD IN 2020

