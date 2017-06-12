BRIEF-GeneNews announces repricing of GEM Warrants

June 12 (Reuters) - GeneNews Ltd:

* Applied to TSX to amend exercise price of outstanding common share purchase warrants of co as issued to GEM Global Yield Fund LLC SCS

* Transaction will not materially affect control of corporation

* In connection with agreement with GEM, exercise price of GEM warrants would be amended from C$0.50 to C$0.20

* Proposed repricing of GEM warrants will not be effective until 10 business days after date hereof as GEM is not an insider of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: