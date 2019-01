Jan 24 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* GENENTECH ANNOUNCES ALEXANDER HARDY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* GENENTECH - HARDY SUCCEEDS BILL ANDERSON, WHO WAS RECENTLY APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, ROCHE PHARMACEUTICALS

* GENENTECH - APPOINTMENT OF ALEXANDER HARDY TO CEO, EFFECTIVE MARCH 1, 2019