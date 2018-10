Oct 24 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* GENENTECH ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF XOFLUZA (BALOXAVIR MARBOXIL) FOR INFLUENZA

* GENENTECH SAYS FDA APPROVED XOFLUZA (BALOXAVIR MARBOXIL) FOR TREATMENT OF ACUTE, UNCOMPLICATED INFLUENZA, OR FLU, IN PEOPLE 12 YEARS OF AGE AND OLDER

* GENENTECH - ROCHE HOLDS WORLDWIDE RIGHTS TO XOFLUZA EXCLUDING JAPAN AND TAIWAN, WHICH WILL BE RETAINED EXCLUSIVELY BY SHIONOGI & CO., LTD