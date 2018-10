Oct 3 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* GENENTECH ANNOUNCES NEW DATA FOR RISDIPLAM IN SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY (SMA) AT THE WORLD MUSCLE SOCIETY CONGRESS

* GENENTECH - PRELIMINARY FINDINGS FROM PART 1 OF FIREFISH STUDY SHOW INFANTS WITH TYPE 1 SMA MEETING DEVELOPMENTAL MILESTONES, INCLUDING SITTING WITHOUT SUPPORT

* GENENTECH SAYS PRELIMINARY DATA FROM PART 1 OF SUNFISH STUDY SHOW IMPROVEMENTS IN MOTOR FUNCTION IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2/3 SMA