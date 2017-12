Dec 7 (Reuters) - Genentech:

* GENENTECH-POSITIVE INTERIM RESULTS FROM PHASE III EVALUATING HEMLIBRA DOSED ONCE EVERY FOUR WEEKS IN ADULTS AND ADOLESCENTS WITH HEMOPHILIA A

* GENENTECH SAYS RESULTS ARE CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS STUDIES OF HEMLIBRA DOSED ONCE WEEKLY OR EVERY TWO WEEKS