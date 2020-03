March 23 (Reuters) - Genentech:

* GENENTECH - PHASE III VIALE-A STUDY MET ITS DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL AND COMPOSITE COMPLETE REMISSION RATE

* GENENTECH - SAFETY FOR VENCLEXTA PLUS AZACITIDINE APPEARED CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN SAFETY PROFILE OF THESE MEDICINES

* GENENTECH - VENCLEXTA IS BEING DEVELOPED BY ABBVIE AND GENENTECH