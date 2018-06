June 13 (Reuters) - Genentech :

* FDA APPROVES GENENTECH’S AVASTIN (BEVACIZUMAB) PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY AS A TREATMENT FOR WOMEN WITH ADVANCED OVARIAN CANCER FOLLOWING INITIAL SURGERY

* GENENTECH SAYS AVASTIN IS NOW APPROVED FOR TEN DISTINCT USES ACROSS SIX DIFFERENT TYPES OF CANCER IN UNITED STATES