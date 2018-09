Sept 13 (Reuters) - Genentech:

* FDA APPROVES SUBCUTANEOUS FORMULATION OF ACTEMRA FOR USE IN ACTIVE SYSTEMIC JUVENILE IDIOPATHIC ARTHRITIS (SJIA), A RARE FORM OF JUVENILE ARTHRITIS

* GENENTECH SAYS FDA'S APPROVAL OF SUBCUTANEOUS FORMULATION OF ACTEMRA IS BASED ON DATA FROM JIGSAW-118 STUDY