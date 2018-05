May 16 (Reuters) - Genentech:

* FOLLOW-UP PHASE III DATA SHOWED GENENTECH’S ALECENSA HELPED PEOPLE WITH ALK-POSITIVE METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER LIVE A MEDIAN OF ALMOST THREE YEARS WITHOUT THEIR DISEASE WORSENING OR DEATH

* GENENTECH - FOLLOW-UP PHASE III DATA SHOWED ALECENSA REDUCED RISK OF DISEASE PROGRESSION/DEATH BY 57 PERCENT VERSUS CRIZOTINIB IN PEOPLE WITH ALK-POSITIVE METASTATIC NSCLC