March 7 (Reuters) - Genentech:

* GENENTECH SUBMITS SUPPLEMENTAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO FDA FOR VENCLEXTA PLUS GAZYVA FOR PREVIOUSLY UNTREATED CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA WITH CO-EXISTING MEDICAL CONDITIONS

* GENENTECH - APPLICATION IS BEING REVIEWED UNDER FDA’S REAL-TIME ONCOLOGY REVIEW PILOT PROGRAM

* GENENTECH - COMBINATION WAS GRANTED BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION, FIFTH FOR VENCLEXTA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: