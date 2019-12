Dec 8 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* GENENTECH - UPDATED DATA FROM TWO PIVOTAL PHASE III VENCLEXTA (VENETOCLAX) STUDIES

* GENENTECH -VENCLEXTA PLUS ANTI-CD20 MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY-BASED REGIMENS SHOWS IMPROVED LONG-TERM OUTCOMES FOR PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA