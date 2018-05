BRIEF-Genentech's Announces results from Phase III Haven 3 study evaluating Hemlibra prophylaxis

May 21 (Reuters) -

* GENENTECH’S HEMLIBRA (EMICIZUMAB-KXWH) REDUCED TREATED BLEEDS BY 96 PERCENT COMPARED TO NO PROPHYLAXIS IN PHASE III HAVEN 3 STUDY IN HEMOPHILIA A WITHOUT FACTOR VIII INHIBITORS

* GENENTECH - HEMLIBRA REDUCED TREATED BLEEDS BY 96 PERCENT COMPARED TO NO PROPHYLAXIS IN PHASE III HAVEN 3 STUDY IN HEMOPHILIA A WITHOUT FACTOR VIII INHIBITORS

* GENENTECH- DATA FROM BOTH HAVEN 3 AND HAVEN 4 STUDIES ARE BEING SUBMITTED TO HEALTH AUTHORITIES AROUND WORLD FOR APPROVAL CONSIDERATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: