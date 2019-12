Dec 7 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* GENENTECH -GENENTECH ANNOUNCES NEW DATA ON NOVEL CD20-CD3 BISPECIFIC CANCER IMMUNOTHERAPIES IN PEOPLE WITH DIFFICULT-TO-TREAT LYMPHOMAS

* GENENTECH- PRELIMINARY SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FOR CD20-TCB SUPPORT POTENTIAL OF COMBINATION APPROACHES WITH ANTI-CD20 THERAPIES