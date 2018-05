May 11 (Reuters) - Euronav NV:

* GENER8 MARITIME - CO’S CURRENT DIRECTORS, 1 FORMER DIRECTOR, EURONAV ENTERED INTO MOU WITH PLAINTIFFS OF 2 LAWSUITS TO SETTLE ACTIONS OF THE LAWSUITS

* GENER8 MARITIME SAYS PLAINTIFFS OF THE 2 LAWSUITS "CHALLENGE" CO'S PROPOSED MERGER WITH EURONAV Source text: (bit.ly/2wEwXfc) Further company coverage: