BRIEF-Gener8 Maritime Says Financial Statements For Fiscal 2017 To No Longer Be Relied Upon Due To Errors

May 4 (Reuters) - Gener8 Maritime Inc:

* GENER8 MARITIME - BOARD, AUDIT COMMITTEE CONCLUDED CO’S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017 SHOULD BE RESTATED, NO LONGER BE RELIED UPON

* GENER8 MARITIME-FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED DEC 31, 2017 TO NO LONGER BE RELIED UPON DUE TO ERRORS IN FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - SEC FILING

* GENER8 MARITIME - TO FILE AMENDMENT TO 2017 ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K TO REFLECT RESTATED RESULTS FOR YEAR-TO-DATE PERIOD ENDED DEC 31, 2017 ON MAY 4