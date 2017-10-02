BRIEF-Gener8 Maritime's unit enters into amendment agreement with HHIC-Phil Inc​

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Gener8 Maritime Inc

* On Sept 26, unit entered into amendment agreement with HHIC-Phil Inc​

* Under amendment agreement and outstanding works agreement, builder is obligated to physically deliver vessel on October 9, 2017​

* Amendment agreement further provides for a $19.3 million reduction in contract price payable under building contract for vessel​

* Contract price for vessel has, in effect, been reduced from $96.4 million to $77.1 million​

* Unit also entered outstanding works agreement with HHIC-Phil Inc