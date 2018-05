BRIEF-Generac Holdings Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share Of $0.42

May 2 (Reuters) - Generac Holdings Inc:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.42

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.63 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 SALES $397.6 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $390.7 MILLION

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.74

* SAYS FULL YEAR NET SALES ARE NOW EXPECTED TO IMPROVE BETWEEN 6% TO 8% OVER PRIOR YEAR

* GENERAC - INCREASING ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE GROWTH FOR FY 2018, WHICH IS DUE TO IMPROVING END-MARKET CONDITIONS FOR RESIDENTIAL, C&I PRODUCTS

* CORE SALES GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 5% TO 6% IN FY

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.75 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: