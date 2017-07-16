BRIEF-General Cable announces review of strategic alternatives

July 16 (Reuters) - General Cable Corp:

* General cable announces review of strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value

* Board has initiated a review of strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value, including a potential sale of co

* Engaged J.P. Morgan securities LLC as financial advisor and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP as legal advisor to assist in process

* Announced preliminary financial results for Q2 ended june 30, 2017

* Company expects to report revenues of approximately $923 million for north america, europe and latin america for Q2

* General cable corp - expects to report reported operating loss and adjusted operating income for Q2 of about $23 million and $32 million, respectively