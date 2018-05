May 22 (Reuters) - General Cable Corp:

* AWARE OF RECENT PRESS REPORT REGARDING ALLEGED NEW DOJ INVESTIGATION UNDER UNITED STATES FCPA INVOLVING GENERAL CABLE

* HAVE BEEN AND REMAIN IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE TERMS OF OUR DECEMBER 2016 NON-PROSECUTION AGREEMENT ENTERED INTO WITH THE DOJ

* NOT AWARE OF ANY NEW DOJ ENFORCEMENT ACTION OR INVESTIGATION AGAINST COMPANY AT THIS TIME