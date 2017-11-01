FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-General Communication reports Q3 revenue of $231 million
#Market News
November 1, 2017 / 8:33 PM / in an hour

BRIEF-General Communication reports Q3 revenue of $231 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - General Communication Inc

* GCI reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 revenue $231 million

* General Communication Inc - ‍affirming pro forma EBITDA guidance to be between $300 million and $315 million in 2017, excluding costs related to liberty transaction​

* General Communication Inc - ‍capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $165 million in 2017​

* General Communication Inc sees ‍capital expenditures to be approximately $165 million in 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
