BRIEF-General Dynamics - Business Could Be Negatively Impacted By Recent Coronavirus Outbreak Or Other Similar Outbreaks

March 23 (Reuters) - General Dynamics Corp:

* GENERAL DYNAMICS - BUSINESS COULD BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY RECENT CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK OR OTHER SIMILAR OUTBREAKS

* GENERAL DYNAMICS - EXTENT TO WHICH COVID-19 COULD IMPACT BUSINESS, RESULTS OF OPERATIONS & FINANCIAL CONDITION IS HIGHLY UNCERTAIN

* GENERAL DYNAMICS - IN MARCH 2020, AMENDED TWO CREDIT FACILITIES TO, AMONG OTHER THINGS, EXTEND THEIR EXPIRATION DATES

* GENERAL DYNAMICS - $2 BILLION 364-DAY FACILITY NOW EXPIRES IN MARCH 2021 AND $1 BILLION MULTI-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY NOW EXPIRES IN MARCH 2025

* GENERAL DYNAMICS - THIRD CREDIT FACILITY OF $2 BILLION MULTI-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY HAS NOT BEEN AMENDED AND ITS EXPIRATION REMAINS IN MARCH 2023