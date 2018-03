March 20 (Reuters) - General Dynamics Corp:

* GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP - ‍ON MARCH 16, CO ENTERED INTO A 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK AND LENDERS ​

* GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS ‍364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH A SYNDICATED $7.5 BILLION, 364-DAY REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY​ - SEC FILING

* GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP - ‍AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS IN RESPECT OF 364-DAY CREDIT FACILITY WILL NOT BE REDUCED BELOW $2.0 BILLION​ Source bit.ly/2GLHJS9