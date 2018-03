BRIEF-General Dynamics - ‍Entered Into Resignation & Appointment Agreement With JPmorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

March 27 (Reuters) - General Dynamics Corp:

* GENERAL DYNAMICS - ‍ON MARCH 23, ENTERED INTO RESIGNATION & APPOINTMENT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., AS RESIGNING ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT

* GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS UNDER AGREEMENT WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION APPOINTED ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT UNDER 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT-SEC FILING

* GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS ‍364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT REMAINS IN FULL FORCE & EFFECT AS ORIGINALLY EXECUTED ON MARCH 16, 2018​ - SEC FILING Source text (bit.ly/2DYuYAG) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)