BRIEF-General Dynamics Increases Offer Price to Acquire CSRA To $41.25 Per Share

March 20 (Reuters) - Csra Inc:

* GENERAL DYNAMICS AND CSRA AMEND DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENT TO INCREASE OFFER PRICE TO $41.25 PER SHARE

* GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP - ‍GENERAL DYNAMICS WILL ACQUIRE ALL OUTSTANDING SHARES OF CSRA FOR $41.25 PER SHARE IN CASH​

* GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP - TRANSACTION IS NOW VALUED AT $9.7 BILLION, INCLUDING ASSUMPTION OF $2.8 BILLION IN CSRA DEBT

* GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP - ‍UNDER TERMS OF MERGER AGREEMENT, AS AMENDED, ON MARCH 5, 2018, CO COMMENCED A CASH TENDER OFFER TO BUY CSRA STOCK​

* GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP - ‍TENDER OFFER AND ANY WITHDRAWAL RIGHTS WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 PM, NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MONDAY, APRIL 2, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED​

* GENERAL DYNAMICS - CSRA BOARD DETERMINED PROPOSAL FROM CACI INTERNATIONAL COULD NOT REASONABLY BE EXPECTED TO LEAD TO “COMPANY SUPERIOR PROPOSAL”

* GENERAL DYNAMICS - ‍CSRA'S BOARD RECOMMENDS THAT CSRA STOCKHOLDERS TENDER THEIR SHARES OF CSRA COMMON STOCK PURSUANT TO GENERAL DYNAMICS TENDER OFFER​