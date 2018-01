BRIEF-General Dynamics Posts Q4 Adj. EPS $2.50 From Continuing Operations

Jan 24 (Reuters) - General Dynamics Corp:

* GENERAL DYNAMICS REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER, FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.10 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.38 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.50 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 REVENUE $8.3 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $8.38 BILLION

* ‍COMPANY-WIDE OPERATING MARGIN WAS 12.5 PERCENT FOR Q4, 250 BASIS POINTS HIGHER THAN FOURTH-QUARTER 2016 MARGIN​

* TOTAL BACKLOG AT END OF 2017 WAS $63.2 BILLION​

* GENERAL DYNAMICS - $119 MILLION ONE-TIME, NON-CASH DECREMENT TO EARNINGS IN Q4 FROM TAX REFORM

* TOTAL POTENTIAL CONTRACT VALUE WAS $88 BILLION AT END OF YEAR​