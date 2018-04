BRIEF-General Dynamics Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share Of $2.65 From Continuing Operations

April 25 (Reuters) - General Dynamics Corp:

* GENERAL DYNAMICS REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.49 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 REVENUE $7.5 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $7.59 BILLION

* TOTAL POTENTIAL CONTRACT VALUE, SUM OF ALL BACKLOG COMPONENTS, WAS $87.6 BILLION AT END OF QUARTER

* COMPANY-WIDE OPERATING MARGIN FOR Q1 OF 2018 WAS 13.4 PERCENT, COMPARED TO 14.1 PERCENT

* TOTAL BACKLOG AT END OF FIRST-QUARTER 2018 WAS $62.1 BILLION

* THERE WAS ORDER ACTIVITY ACROSS GULFSTREAM PRODUCT PORTFOLIO AND STRONG DEMAND FOR DEFENSE PRODUCTS IN QUARTER

* GENERAL DYNAMICS CEO SAYS “THIS IS A STRONG START TO 2018 AND WE REMAIN CONFIDENT IN OUR OUTLOOK” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: