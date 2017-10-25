FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-General Dynamics reports Q3 EPS of $2.52 from continuing operations
#Market News
October 25, 2017 / 11:50 AM / Updated 18 minutes ago

BRIEF-General Dynamics reports Q3 EPS of $2.52 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - General Dynamics Corp

* General Dynamics reports third-quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $2.52 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $7.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $7.94 billion

* General Dynamics Corp - ‍General Dynamics’ total backlog at end of third-quarter 2017 was $63.9 billion, up 9.2 percent from end of second-quarter 2017​

* General Dynamics Corp - ‍total potential contract value, sum of all backlog components, was $89.7 billion at end of quarter​

* General Dynamics - company-wide operating margin for Q3 of 2017 was 13.9 percent, 60 basis-point increase compared to 13.3 percent in third-quarter 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
