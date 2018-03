BRIEF-General Dynamics To Proceed With All Cash Offer To Acquire CSRA

March 19 (Reuters) - General Dynamics Corp:

* GENERAL DYNAMICS TO PROCEED WITH ALL CASH OFFER TO ACQUIRE CSRA

* ‍INTENDS TO PROCEED WITH ITS TENDER OFFER TO ACQUIRE ALL OUTSTANDING SHARES OF CSRA INC FOR $40.75 PER SHARE IN CASH​

* CONTINUES TO BELIEVE COMBINATION CREATES A PREMIER PROVIDER OF HIGH-TECH IT SOLUTIONS TO GOVERNMENT TECHNOLOGY SERVICES MARKET

* CONTINUES TO BELIEVE ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CSRA OFFERS SUPERIOR VALUE FOR CSRA’S SHAREHOLDERS​

* “‍BELIEVES STRONGLY THAT ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CSRA OFFERS BOTH SUPERIOR AND CERTAIN VALUE FOR CSRA SHAREHOLDERS”​

* CO ‍HAS SECURED ALL NECESSARY REGULATORY APPROVALS AND HAS FUNDING IN PLACE TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION IN EARLY APRIL​