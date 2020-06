BRIEF-General Electric Appoints John Slattery As President And CEO Of GE Aviation

June 15 (Reuters) - General Electric Co:

* DAVID JOYCE TO RETIRE FROM GE; JOHN SLATTERY TO BECOME PRESIDENT AND CEO OF GE AVIATION

* GE - WITH DAVID’S RETIREMENT, JOHN SLATTERY, NAMED PRESIDENT- AND CEO-ELECT OF GE AVIATION, EFFECTIVE JULY 13.

* GE - JOHN SLATTERY WILL FULLY ASSUME ROLE OF PRESIDENT AND CEO OF GE AVIATION ON SEPTEMBER 1, 2020

* GE - SLATTERY LED EMBRAER’S LARGEST BUSINESS, COMMERCIAL AVIATION

* GE - JOYCE ALSO WILL CONTINUE AS GE VICE CHAIR AND ADVISOR TO GE RESEARCH THROUGH DECEMBER 31, 2020

* GE - JOYCE SUBSEQUENTLY WILL SERVE AS STRATEGIC ADVISOR TO GE AVIATION INTO 2021