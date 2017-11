Nov 13 (Reuters) -

* General Electric CEO Flannery plans to unveil road map monday to focus on GE’s aviation, power, health-care divisions- WSJ, citing a source ‍​

* General Electric CEO CEO will look to exit most of the rest of GE’s operations - WSJ, citing a source‍​

* CEO says company plans to eventually shed its majority stake in Baker Hughes - WSJ