BRIEF-General Electric Co Says Former Chairman And CEO Jeff Immelt's SEC Total Compensation Was $8.1 Million

March 12 (Reuters) - General Electric Co:

* GENERAL ELECTRIC CO SAYS FORMER CHAIRMAN AND CEO JEFF IMMELT’S SEC TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $8.1 MILLION - SEC FILING

* GE SAYS CHAIRMAN & CEO JOHN FLANNERY’S SEC TOTAL COMPENSATION FOR 2017 WAS $9 MILLION - SEC FILING

* GENERAL ELECTRIC SAYS CFO, JAMIE MILLER’S FY 2017 SEC TOTAL COMPENSATION‍​ WAS $5.1 MILLION - SEC FILING

* GENERAL ELECTRIC CO - FORMER VICE CHAIR & CFO JEFF BORNSTEIN‍​'S FY 2017 SEC TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $14.6 MILLION Source text (bit.ly/2p5uR1p) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)