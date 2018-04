April 30 (Reuters) - General Electric Co:

* GENERAL ELECTRIC CO - AT ANNUAL MEETING, SHAREOWNERS ELECTED ALL OF COMPANY’S NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR

* GENERAL ELECTRIC CO - AT ANNUAL MEETING, SHAREOWNERS APPROVED CO’S NAMED EXECUTIVES’ COMPENSATION

* GENERAL ELECTRIC CO - AT ANNUAL MEETING, SHAREOWNERS APPROVED AN AMENDED GE INTERNATIONAL EMPLOYEE STOCK PURCHASE PLAN ("ESPP APPROVAL") Source : bit.ly/2HYNajA Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)