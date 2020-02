Feb 24 (Reuters) - General Electric Co:

* GE SAYS AT YEAR-END 2019, CO, CONSOLIDATED AFFILIATES EMPLOYED ABOUT 205,000 PEOPLE, OF WHOM ABOUT 70,000 WERE EMPLOYED IN THE U.S. - SEC FILING

* GE- HAD REPORTED AT YEAR-END 2018, CO, CONSOLIDATED AFFILIATES EMPLOYED ABOUT 283,000 PEOPLE, OF WHOM ABOUT 97,000 WERE EMPLOYED IN THE U.S.