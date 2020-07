July 29 (Reuters) - General Electric Co:

* GENERAL ELECTRIC CO SAYS SAW SIGNS OF IMPROVEMENT IN BUSINESS IN JUNE AND JULY- CONF. CALL

* GE SAYS DECREMENTAL MARGINS WERE 44% IN Q2

* GE CEO LARRY CULP SAYS HAVE PLENTY MORE WORK TO BE THE LEAN COMPANY WE WANT TO BE

* GE SAYS STILL EXPECTS TO DELIVER 45 TO 50 HEAVY-DUTY GAS TURBINE SHIPMENTS IN 2020