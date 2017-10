Oct 27 (Reuters) - General Finance Corp:

* On Oct 26, Royal Wolf Holdings , Royal Wolf Trading Australia, among others, entered certain syndicated facility agreement​

* Pursuant to agreement, Royal Wolf entered into A$125 million senior secured credit facility - SEC filing​

* Maturity date of facility agreement, when all amounts borrowed under new Royal Wolf credit facility must be repaid, is Nov 3, 2020​ Source text: (bit.ly/2zUX8eQ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)