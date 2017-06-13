FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-General Finance Corp, unit amend credit agreement - SEC filing
June 13, 2017 / 6:33 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-General Finance Corp, unit amend credit agreement - SEC filing

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - General Finance Corp:

* GFN, GFN U.S. And Credit Suisse entered second amendment and restatement agreement dated June 12, 2017

* Second restated facility agreement provides that $10 million borrowed will bear interest at libor plus 7.50% per year - SEC filing

* In addition to other amended terms, maturity of indebtedness evidenced by second restated facility agreement extended to July 1, 2018

* In addition to certain other amended terms, make-whole prepayment penalty of 7.5% of outstanding principal was extended until January 1, 2018 Source text: (bit.ly/2tig4QX) Further company coverage:

