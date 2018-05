General Finance Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS THIRD QUARTER RESULTS FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018

* Q3 LOSS PER SHARE $0.06

* Q3 REVENUE $84.4 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $76.5 MILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.06 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $335 MILLION TO $340 MILLION

* SAYS CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA WILL INCREASE BY 39% TO 41% IN FISCAL YEAR 2018 FROM FISCAL YEAR 2017